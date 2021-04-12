Former high-profile official reacts to Sunderland complaint with clear message

Former Premier League and FIFA official Keith Hackett insists that Lee Johnson’s complaints about Charlton’s opener on Saturday were wide of the mark.

The Black Cats suffered a major setback in their quest to finish in the top two as the Addicks picked up all three points at the Stadium of Light.

Whilst Johnson acknowledged his side weren’t at their best, he was also critical of the referee, claiming his side were ‘up against it’ as he was adamant that Charlie Wyke was fouled from a set-play as a Josh Scowen own goal would give the visitors the lead.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Hackett stuck up for Anthony Backhouse for the way he let play go on.

“He’s got to be a bit stronger, hasn’t he? The defender. I can see why he’s given the goal. I’d give the goal. If you’re a defender you’ve got to be stronger in the modern game.

“No point making an excuse. That’s what you’re doing. Blaming the referee for the poor defending.”

Sunderland are back in action against Wigan tomorrow.

The big festive Sunderland quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 How many times have Sunderland won the FA Cup? 1 2 3

The verdict

You can understand why Johnson was upset at full time, but it should be pointed out that he was speaking immediately after a defeat, so he was still fired up.

Upon reflection, he will probably understand Hackett’s point of view here, and whilst there was a coming together, Charlie Wyke should’ve been stronger.

Now though, that will all be forgotten, with the only focus on tomorrow’s big game against Wigan which is a must-win for the Black Cats.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.