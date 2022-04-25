Former high-profile official reacts to key moment from Sunderland’s win over Cambridge

Keith Hackett believes that referee Peter Wright had no choice but to send off Lloyd Jones as Cambridge fell to a 5-1 defeat at Sunderland over the weekend.

The key decision came in the 13th minute, with the U’s defender shown a red card after it was deemed that he didn’t make a play for the ball, with Ross Stewart converting the penalty as the Black Cats then ran away with it.

Some connected to the visitors felt it was a poor call, with Sunderland boss Alex Neil acknowledging the red card as well as the spot-kick was ‘harsh’.

However, speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League official Hackett explained that the ref made the right call.

“It was a penalty kick. The referee has got to make a judgement. These DOGSO decisions are harsh but that’s the law. I think the referee was accurate in what he did despite the fact the Sunderland manager or anybody might say it’s harsh. They are always harsh.

“That defender has made a careless challenge, not a reckless challenge. A careless challenge is a foul.”

The verdict

You can understand why Cambridge were annoyed at the decision because the red card did seem soft, even if it was definitely a penalty.

Having said that, the ref obviously felt it wasn’t an attempt to play the ball and there’s no denying it was a goal scoring opportunity. So, it’s one of those that could’ve gone either way and the U’s were on the wrong side of that.

Sunderland won’t care though, and you have to credit Neil for the honesty in his post-match comments.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.