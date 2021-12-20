Former high-profile official has his say on controversial moment from Nottingham Forest’s victory over Hull City

Keith Hackett believes that Grant McCann was right to be hugely critical of the penalty decision Nottingham Forest were awarded against his Hull City side over the weekend.

The Tigers were leading at the City Ground until referee John Busby adjudged that George Honeyman had fouled Alex Mighten, even though he clearly played the ball first before the Forest man caught the midfielder.

Lewis Grabban would equalise from the spot, with Steve Cooper’s men going onto win after Brennan Johnson struck late on.

Speaking after the game, McCann was livid with the penalty call, which undoubtedly changed the game. And, former Premier League official Hackett told Football Insider that it was a clear mistake to give a foul.

“I don’t think this was a penalty kick. I thought it was the Nottingham Forest player who had fouled the Hull City player. It was the wrong decision. The referee is in a great position, he’s looking right at it.

“The Hull manager has got every justification in his post-match comments.”

The defeat leaves McCann’s side 19th in the table and four points above the relegation zone.

The verdict

There’s not much to debate here, as McCann was rightly furious and Hackett confirms what everyone who saw the incident will say – it was not a foul by Honeyman.

So, you can understand why the boss is furious as it came at a critical point in the game and handed Forest a great chance for an equaliser, which they took, that also gave them momentum.

Unfortunately, these things happen, and all Hull and McCann can do is try to move on as they focus on their next game now.

