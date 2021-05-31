Former high-profile official discusses controversial moment from Brentford’s play-off final success over Swansea City

Keith Hackett believes that Swansea City were lucky to have avoided a red card just five minutes into their play-off final defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

The Bees ran out relatively comfortable 2-0 winners at Wembley, with two goals in the opening 20 minutes putting them in a commanding position.

When Jay Fulton was dismissed in the 64th minute the game was effectively over as a contest, but Hackett has told Football Insider that Fulton’s midfield partner, Matt Grimes, was fortunate to avoid a red for a foul on Sergi Canos that only brought a yellow.

“In the opening stages of the game there was a number of fouls and he didn’t react too much to them. Ok, it’s a final and he wants the game to breathe but when that challenge went in in the fifth minute from Matt Grimes, that was a red card offence. He should have been walking.

“I think the view was ‘This was in the fifth minute, I’m going to allow it because I don’t totally see it as a red.’ That was his thinking. In the light of day, when you look at it, it was a red card.”

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Swansea City?

1 of 20 Morgan Gibbs-White Yes No

The verdict

It certainly wasn’t a good tackle from Grimes early on, and it understandably annoyed the Brentford players who let Chris Kavanagh know that they thought it warranted a red.

You can understand Hackett’s comments here and there’s no doubt the timing of the incident would’ve been a factor, because for some reasons the officials seem reluctant to send players off so early.

Ultimately though, it didn’t matter at all, with Brentford going on to get the win and promotion which they deserved for their performance on the day.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.