Former high profile official delivers verdict on contentious moment from Sunderland vs Lincoln clash

Former Premier League official Keith Hackett believes that Sunderland should’ve had a penalty in their play-off semi-final second leg against Lincoln City.

The Black Cats went into the game trailing by two goals, however a quick start saw the hosts draw level on aggregate by the 33rd minute.

Lee Johnson’s side continued to press for a third, but they were denied a penalty just before half-time when Ross Stewart was involved in a collision with Imps keeper Alex Palmer.

The Sunderland boss was not happy with the decision, and, speaking to Football Insider, Hackett suggested he was right to be annoyed.

“The goalkeeper knows exactly what he’s done. He thinks ‘I’m going to stop that player. I’m vulnerable.’ That’s why he’s gone right to the corner of his penalty area.

“There’s no threat to goal in that position. Given what we’ve seen, that’s a penalty. What is the goalkeeper doing there? He’s fouled him. It’s a careless challenge by the goalkeeper.”

Lincoln would pull a goal back in the second half through Tom Hopper, which turned out to be the strike that took them through.

Does the Stadium of Light have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Hillsborough Higher Lower

The verdict

This was a key moment in the tie because it would’ve given Sunderland a chance to take the lead for the first time, and that could’ve changed things a lot.

On the replays, it did appear as though there was contact between the players, and you’ve certainly seen penalties given for less this season.

However, these things happen in football and Sunderland only have themselves to blame because they lost control of the game after the break and ultimately didn’t do enough over two legs to progress.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.