Former Fulham player makes admission involving Aleksandar Mitrovic

Former Fulham goalkeeper Mark Crossley has told This is Futbol that he thinks Aleksandar Mitrovic can fire the Whites back to the Premier League this season.

The Serbian international has started the current campaign in fine form and already has four goals and two assists to his name in the league after five games so far.

Mitrovic last played in the Sky Bet Championship for the West London side back in the 2019/20 campaign and netted 26 goals in 41 league outings as Scott Parker’s men got back into the top flight.

Now Crossley has stated his belief that the striker could well provide the difference again as he said the following:

“I can see him winning the Golden Boot. He’ll be up there.

“The thing with him is you need to keep him interested. If your team is at the top of the league, he’s going to be interested anyway. The main thing is keeping him fit because he is the best striker in the league.

“He could get Fulham promoted single-handedly.”

The Serbian marksman has been Fulham’s undoubted talisman for the best part of five seasons now and will be looking to add to his goal tally once he returns from international duty.

Mitrovic recently committed his long term future to the club by signing a new contract which ties him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2026.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Crossley’s comments on Mitrovic and his goals will certainly give Fulham a great chance of heading back to the top flight at the first attempt.

He seems to thrive at this level and is by far and away the most complete striker in the entire Football League.

The real bonus for Fulham is that he doesn’t look like he will be going anywhere anytime soon after signing a new contract recently and the hope will be that he can continue in this current vein of form.

Marco Silva has rightly built his team around the Serb and the pressure will now be on his teammates to continue to present him with the best chances to score regularly.