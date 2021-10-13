Former Fulham man Kevin McDonald speaks out as he eyes return

Former Fulham man Kevin McDonald is currently training with Dundee as he attempts to get back to full fitness and find a new team and told Sky Sports it has been ‘good to be back involved.’

The midfielder was once a tough-tackling, no-nonsense midfield maestro in the EFL with plenty of vision and the ability to bag a goal or too as well. He was viewed as one of the best in his position at both Fulham and in the league.

He was just as highly thought of at Wolves too and accumulated over 200 appearances between the Molineux side and the Cottagers. Before that, he was even a regular for Sheffield United.

23 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 How old is Ryan Sessegnon? 19 20 21 22

McDonald then is well-versed in EFL football and became one of the household names and best midfielders in the division. However, he struggled with Fulham last year and eventually had to drop out of the game completely due to some kidney issues. It led to him needing surgery and now he is ready to try and bounce back and reach full fitness again.

It has meant that the midfielder currently has no team but Dundee have allowed their former player to train with them in a bid to help get him fit and firing in his pursuit of more footballing action.

Now, the player himself has spoken out about having to try and get back to full fitness and find a new team and claimed it is ‘a buzz to get the boots back on.’ He told Sky Sports: “It was good having the boots back on but three hours later it was the worst thing I’ve ever done! My whole body was just in bits. But it was good, of course it was a buzz to get the boots back on.

“I didn’t know how my body would handle making those kind of movements. That was the question – would I be able to play football again?

“And that first session was tough going but it was just so good to be back involved – the banter, the getting back on the ball, being in and amongst a football team.”

McDonald then wants to try and continue his playing career despite such a big setback – and looks determined than ever to do so. With Dundee helping him along the way, whichever team decides to take a chance on him will have themselves a hard-working midfielder no doubt.

The Verdict

Kevin McDonald was one of the most impressive midfielders in the Championship. It’s good then to see him get back out playing and hopefully getting back to the stage where he can play regularly again.

If he can get back to match fitness, then whatever team takes a gamble on him will have a solid player. It sounds like training is going well and it may take the player a while to get back to the position he was at but he will be determined and desperate to prove he can get there.