Former England teammate sends clear message to Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick amid West Ham links

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick should remain at the Riverside even if he is offered the opportunity to succeed David Moyes at West Ham United, according to the view of Darren Bent who voiced his thoughts on talkSPORT.

The former Manchester United midfielder has done an exceptional job on Teesside since his arrival in October, taking Boro from the bottom end of the division to third place, giving himself a good chance to win promotion at the end of the season.

If he continues to impress in the coming months, he won’t be short of interest from elsewhere with multiple managers including Michael Beale and Nathan Jones being poached from the Championship this term.

Although he is yet to be officially linked with the West Ham job, his name has been floated about by pundits as a potential candidate if Moyes is dismissed, with the ex-Everton boss currently under a lot of pressure from the Hammers’ supporters.

Currently hovering dangerously above the drop zone, David Sullivan and Daniel Kretinsky may decide to make a change shortly if their fortunes don’t improve, though the board still has faith in their current boss at this stage.

If he is sacked though and the job is offered to Carrick, Bent believes his fellow former England international should stay put at the Riverside.

He said: “I think if you had the option, (I would pick) Michael Carrick all day long (to become Moyes’ successor).

“Middlesbrough are absolutely flying. (If I were him) I am sticking with Middlesbrough.”

The Verdict:

Many people would agree with Bent and you can clearly see why.

Boro are currently in an excellent position and with the depth they have, they still have hope of catching Sheffield United despite the fact the Blades extended their lead to seven points over them last night.

There could be plenty of twists and turns left to go in the automatic promotion race and with that in mind, Carrick should be looking to stay on that journey with a chance to record a promotion on his CV.

Already knowing his current players inside out and being backed by the board in January, he should be remaining loyal to the cause and wait at least a couple of seasons before weighing up whether to leave the Riverside or not.

Leaving to join West Ham who are in a relegation battle may not be the best idea because he would only have a very limited amount of time to put his stamp on the squad.

However, you can’t rule out a potential return to the English capital for Carrick because he plied his trade for the Hammers during the early stages of his playing career and has a connection with the club because of that.