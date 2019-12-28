Former England striker admits doubt over key Leeds United man’s Premier League credentials

Former England striker Darren Bent has admitted his concern at the prospect of Liam Cooper playing for Leeds in the Premier League following the defender’s performance against Preston.

Stuart Dallas scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 with Alex Neil’s side on Boxing Day, but Leeds ultimately struggled to overcome Preston’s effective game plan, and Cooper also delivered an unconvincing display at the centre of defence.

The 28-year-old has often been a reliable presence during his 17 league appearances for the Whites this season, but the centre-back did not look at his best during a first-half display which saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side trail 1-0 at the interval.

Cooper is an integral figure within a Leeds backline that boasts the best defensive record in the Championship after conceding just 16 goals this term, but Bent has now suggested he has doubts over the defender’s ability to perform in the top-flight.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent acknowledged the leadership qualities Cooper brings to the Leeds side, but the former Premier League striker claimed the defender could be regularly punished for his mistakes in the top-flight.

“I’ve seen him [Cooper] throughout the years always make mistakes, yeah he’s a good captain, a good leader and most of the time he plays really well,” he said.

“But every game there is a lapse in concentration, sometimes they get punished, sometimes they don’t.

“Sometimes he’ll try to force the ball into midfield with a pass, he gives it away.

“You can’t be making these mistakes, in the Championship, yeah you can get away with them but when in the Premier League, if you make mistakes like that, you’ll get punished.”

Cooper has now made 177 appearances for Leeds since joining the club from Chesterfield in 2014, while he has captained Bielsa’s men in each of his starts this campaign.

The Verdict

Leeds’ impressive defensive record this season suggests Cooper is regularly an extremely effective leader of the club’s backline, but the fact he is prone to a defensive error was definitely elucidated during the 1-1 draw with Preston.

Therefore, Bent is correct to have some concern over Cooper’s ability to perform regularly in the Premier League, and it is important that Bielsa ensures he has plenty of defensive options to choose from if Leeds seal promotion.

The Argentine will surely need to stick with Cooper if Leeds seal promotion, particularly given the 28-year-old’s leadership presence, but the Leeds boss must also make sure he has the adequate Premier League quality within his squad.