Former England defender Wayne Bridge has offered his advice to Reading players and fans, as the club battles back-to-back relegations and significant financial challenges, with fans and club staff desperate for a takeover.

It's well known that Reading are under immense pressure on and off of the pitch. The Royals are desperate for a takeover, after years of issues under the guidance of current owner Dai Yongge.

The Berkshire-based side were hit with a points deduction in the previous campaign, which contributed to their relegation from the Championship, and Ruben Selles’ side have lost four points this season due to off-field issues.

The financial situation has already had an impact on people at the club, with further redundancies announced in recent weeks.

On the pitch, Ruben Selles' team experienced a tough start to the season. With a limited squad and points deduction, they found themselves in the League One relegation zone.

The Royals appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks, and whilst they remain in the relegation zone, there will be a feeling that they can preserve their status in the third tier.

League One relegation battle (as of January 12, 2024) Position Team Played GD Points 18 Wigan Athletic 25 5 27 19 Cambridge United 24 -11 27 20 Exeter City 25 -19 26 21 Reading 25 -7 23 22 Cheltenham Town 25 -15 23 23 Carlisle United 26 -17 20 24 Fleetwood Town 25 -23 18

The downward momentum has hit Reading hard and they could see key players pulled away in the January transfer window, with no means of replacing them.

Former Reading player believes relegation battle requires "a lot of fight"

Reading's season does not look like it will get any easier, with the club clearly in need a takeover to progress. In the short-term it’s about trying to stay in League One.

Former England full-back Wayne Bridge experienced relegation battles in his career whilst playing for Southampton and believes it would be a really tough ask for Reading if they are to fall into League Two.

Bridge, who played 12 times for Reading, said via BetVictor: “I think there have been mistakes made on and off the field at the club which have ultimately led to their big downfall. When you’re on that downward spiral, it’s so hard to pick things up again,” Bridge said. “It’s horrible. When I spoke to the Reading fans, I got the impression that Reading’s situation is leaving them down in the dumps more often than not – football has that effect on people.

“For Reading now, I just hope that they can avoid relegation from League One, because if they do end up falling into League Two, it is a massive fall and becomes a real tough ask to make it back out. It can take a very long time to climb back up the divisions.

“I’ve been there myself in relegation battles with Southampton and sometimes it’s just so hard thinking about where the goals are going to come from,” he said. “If you get your head down too much, it becomes so constant and hard to shake off. It’ll require a lot of fight, a good mental attitude, and just staying strong.

“You’ve got to have that fight and battling spirit in you to get out of it, but I know how hard it is when you’re down there. They just have to pick themselves up and fight to prevent themselves from falling into that vicious cycle – we’ve seen it with plenty of teams before and it can take years.”