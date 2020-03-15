Former England international tips Leeds United player to make Liverpool switch

Paul Robinson has stated that Liverpool are monitoring Ben White and he feels the centre-back would be a good addition for the Premier League leaders.

White is currently on loan at Leeds United from Brighton, with the youngster quickly establishing himself as one of the best defenders outside the top-flight following his performances under Marcelo Bielsa.

Therefore, Leeds would love to bring White back to Elland Road on a permanent basis next season, however they will face a challenge as the Seagulls will not want to sell, whilst several top clubs are circling.

And, one club who have been linked with White in the past are Liverpool, with Robinson telling Football Insider a move to Anfield is possible.

“They’re looking at Ben White at Leeds. Brighton will want him back. He has had a fantastic season and I suspect Liverpool would look at him to play alongside Van Dijk, and or Gomez.

“Lovren has not had a lot of game time but he is improved. If he leaves they will be looking at somebody like Ben White to come in.”

The verdict

It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens with White next season, although it seems pretty clear that he will be playing in the Premier League one way or another.

If Liverpool were interested it would be understandable as the 22-year-old has so much potential and he is a modern centre-back in that he is capable in possession and can start attacks with his passing range.

So, it’s going to be a transfer window of speculation surrounding White and whoever does have the centre-back in their XI come the first game of next season will have a top player.

