Former England international Rob Lee has taken to Twitter to congratulate Luton Town for the journey they have been on and also wished them good luck ahead of the play-off final.

The Hatters take on Coventry City for a place in the Premier League this afternoon - a surreal time for the former's supporters who were seeing their team compete in non-league football not so long ago.

But they haven't stopped rising in recent years, climbing their way up the English football pyramid and managing to reach the Championship play-offs last season, falling short at the penultimate hurdle after being beaten by Huddersfield Town in the semis.

This time, they are in the final after securing a 3-2 win on aggregate against Sunderland, who struggled to deal with the Hatters in the second leg despite taking a 2-1 lead to Kenilworth Road.

What did Rob Lee post?

Olly Lee, now retired, and Elliot Lee have both plied their trade for the Hatters in the past, with the latter leaving the club last year and joining Wrexham. Neither play for the Bedfordshire outfit currently, but dad Rob is still fond of the club.

He posted: "Good luck to Luton Town at Wembley today!! The club have come such a long way and a big part of both my son's careers."

Can Luton Town reach the big time?

They certainly have the potential to win today's game - but there are a couple of hurdles they will need to overcome.

In defence, they will need to do a good job if they want to control Viktor Gyokeres, who can create chances on his own and be a real game-changer when on top form.

Similar applies with Gus Hamer, who scored the winner in the play-off semis against Middlesbrough and has been a top performer once again this season.

In terms of what they do in the final third, they will need to do a lot to beat Ben Wilson and Coventry's defence, with their clean sheet record showing how hard it will be to score.

With the likes of Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris at their disposal though, they can be a real threat and they should be looking to utilise their firepower in attack to take the game to Coventry, rather than sit back and just soak up as much pressure as possible.

It looks set to be an extremely tight game - and whoever capitalises on big moments will come out on top.