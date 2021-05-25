Former England international makes West Brom claim as they step up managerial hunt

Paul Robinson believes that Chris Wilder would be the ideal choice for West Brom as they search for a new boss.

The Baggies are preparing for life back in the Championship after a tough year in the Premier League, and major changes will take place at The Hawthorns as Sam Allardyce departs.

There has been no official confirmation on who will come in, but it has been claimed that Wilder is the favourite.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson made it clear that he feels the former Sheffield United would be capable of guiding Albion back to the top-flight immediately.

“We have all seen what can happen when you don’t come back up after the first season or two. It can have terrible consequences. You just have to look at what has happened to Sunderland.

“It is critical they get the next appointment right. Chris Wilder is the perfect choice. I think he could bring them straight back.”

Securing a deal for Wilder would be considered a coup for the club given his pedigree at this level, which includes winning promotion with the Blades.

The verdict

You won’t find many who will dispute with Robinson’s assessment here and Wilder does seem like the ideal fit for Albion.

He knows the division, has won promotion and is available to come in and make an immediate impact. Plus, he has a point to prove after how his last year at Bramall Lane turned out.

But, it’s now down to the hierarchy to sort a deal out, and if they manage to get it over the line then Albion will start as one of the promotion favourites next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.