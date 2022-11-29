Former England international makes Sheffield Wednesday promotion claim as Derby clash looms

Former England international Chris Waddle has revealed that he believes that the strength of Sheffield Wednesday’s squad will give them an edge in the push for promotion.

After being eliminated from the play-offs by Sunderland earlier this year, the Owls opted to recruit some fresh faces over the course of the summer transfer window.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore signed three players on loan and eight individuals on permanent deals.

Under the guidance of Moore, the Owls have managed to produce a host of encouraging performances in the third-tier this season.

Currently third in the League One standings, Wednesday are only three points adrift of leaders Plymouth Argyle and will be determined to move into the automatic promotion places by securing some positive results in their upcoming clashes.

The Owls are set to make their return to league action this weekend when they head to Pride Park to face Derby County.

Ahead of this fixture, Waddle has insisted that the club should be aiming to win the third-tier title during the current campaign.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the ex-Owls player said: “The title has to be a realistic target.

“Wednesday are well-equipped squad wise to get out of the league.

“Ipswich and Plymouth are doing well at the minute.

“Plymouth have surprised me.

“They fell away last year and I still think they will fall away again.

“I don’t think they have got a big enough squad.

“If Ipswich or Plymouth get two or three injuries, they are scrapping around looking for players.

“I expect Derby to go on a run and there is Portsmouth and Peterborough who are up there too.

“But these teams are not blessed with outstanding numbers of players whereas Wednesday have got a big squad.

“If Wednesday get one or two injuries, they have got players they can bring in.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Moore does have a host of players at his disposal who are more than capable of delivering the goods at this level, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Wednesday go on to sustain a push for promotion in the coming months.

Whereas the Owls’ rivals will get the chance to strengthen their respective squads in the January transfer window, this particular period also represents an opportunity for Moore to add some extra quality to his team.

Set to play five league games in December, Wednesday could potentially move above Plymouth and Ipswich if they pick up a respectable haul of points from these games.

The Owls will send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division if they beat Derby this weekend as their opponents have only suffered one league defeat at Pride Park since handing over the reins to Paul Warne.