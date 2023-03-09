Former England international makes admission over Oxford United managerial role

Jermain Defoe has admitted he would be open to speaking to Oxford United about the vacant managerial role at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford are currently looking for a new manager after sacking Karl Robinson late last month, following a run that saw them take just one point from eight league games.

The U’s are now 18th in the League One table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Defoe meanwhile, enjoyed an outstanding playing career that sees him ninth on the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts, while he also won 57 caps and scored 20 goals at international level for England.

Having retired from playing last March, the former striker has been working as an ambassador and academy coach with his old club Tottenham recently.

However, it seems he would now be willing to hold talks with Oxford, about the possibility of replacing Robinson.

Asked whether that is a role he would be interested in while speaking on his BBC Podcast, Defoe was quoted by The Witney Gazette as saying: “Obviously it’s early because I’ve not managed.

“I don’t think I would force it because I want to be ready, I don’t want to go into a situation where I’m not ready.

“I want to be fully prepared so I wouldn’t force it, but at the same time, if I got a phone call then I’m not going to be one of those people who’s in a comfort zone.

“I don’t mind going outside my comfort zone and throwing myself into the deep end because at the end of the day, it’s that competitive side of me – I’ve always been like that anyway.

“I don’t think you can be afraid to fail, I think you have to set your sights high but if they called me, I’d go of course. I’d go and listen to what they say.”

The Verdict

Defoe would certainly be an interesting candidate for clubs to consider for a managerial role.

The former striker enjoyed an excellent playing career, so he would have plenty of insight to impart to his players, and he does seem like he is the type of character who could develop a relationship with them.

Those are of course some useful qualities for a manager to have, and mean you do feel he could be worth considering for certain positions.

However, for a first time manager such as the 40-year-old, Oxford could be a risky job given their precarious position, especially without a pre-season to adapt to his new job, or a transfer window to mould the squad in a way he might want to.