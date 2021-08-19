Former England international issues verdict on Sheffield United’s transfer agreement with Arsenal

David James insists the initial £24m deal that will take Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United to Arsenal is a fair fee.

After weeks of talks, the two clubs finally reached an agreement over the keeper, with Ramsdale now closing in on a move to the Gunners.

Arsenal will pay £24m for the stopper and it could reach £30m if add-ons are hit. That fee has divided opinion among both fan bases, with supporters of the Premier League side feeling it’s too much to pay for a player who has had successive relegations in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, some Blades fans feel they should’ve got a bigger fee for someone they spent £18.5m on last year.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, former England international James explained why it’s a decent move all round.

“When you consider Sheffield United paid £18.5m for him, it’s a logical valuation. Given that he had a long-term contract, his experience, he’s an England goalkeeper, it would suggest he has a future that Arsenal can utilise.”

The verdict

This transfer is one that has really divided opinion as many Arsenal fans don’t want the keeper, whilst his importance to Sheffield United was outlined last night in the defeat to West Brom.

As James says, you would say it’s a fair fee because the Blades would’ve wanted to make a profit on the stopper, which they will, whilst the significant fee outlines the potential that Ramsdale has.

The move is poised to be announced shortly and Slavisa Jokanovic will need to have a replacement lined up with funds that this sale has brought in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.