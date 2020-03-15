Former England international issues Leeds United transfer verdict

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has urged Leeds United to sign Ben White on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying a loan spell at Elland Road from Brighton and Hove Albion, and talk of a permanent deal is now starting to be heard in several media outlets.

White began his professional career with Premier League side Brighton after a spell with Southampton during his youth career – where he was released at the age of 16.

Joining the Seagulls in 2016, White was given a chance to further develop with loan spells at Newport County, Peterborough United and now with Leeds.

And, the youngster has impressed Marcelo Bielsa and has largely been a key figure as the Whites close in on promotion to the Premier League.

Winning the Championship’s PFA Player of the Month for August, White has gone from strength and strength, and Phillips believes Leeds should do all they can to sign the Poole born defender.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Phillips replied to a question about a whether or not the Championship league leaders should make a move: “Yes, he’s showed he is very versatile, stepping into that Kalvin Phillips role when he’s been out.

“Week in and week out he seems to be getting better and better. I’ve been really impressed with his composure, coming out from the back, he looks very comfortable on the ball. He can run and he can defend when he needs too.

“Ben White seems to enjoy playing at Leeds, he seems very settled, and he’s been outstanding.”

The Verdict

Ben White would be a superb signing for Leeds and if it was down to the Championship leaders then you can imagine they would sign him without doubt.

Obviously, that’s not the case though. Brighton will know they have a huge talent on their hands and they will probably want him to stay with them next season, whilst several top clubs have also been linked with the player.

So, it’s going to be a real challenge for Leeds to do a permanent deal but they will surely do all they can to make it happen.



