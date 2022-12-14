Former England international delivers verdict on Sunderland’s pursuit of Aston Villa forward

Former England international Paul Robinson has insisted that it would be a great move by Sunderland if they are able to complete a deal to sign Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa in January.

A report from Football Insider last month revealed that the Black Cats were among a number of sides who were keeping tabs on Archer’s situation at Villa Park.

Sunderland could face competition for the forward’s signature from Middlesbrough who are also keen to strengthen their options in this particular position by adding Archer to their squad.

The 21-year-old gained some Championship experience during the second half of the previous campaign as he joined Preston North End on a temporary basis.

Archer managed to demonstrate in this particular spell that he is capable of competing at this level as he produced a number of impressive attacking displays.

Since returning to Villa, the forward has struggled to make inroads at senior level as he has been limited to six substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Making reference to Sunderland’s pursuit of Archer, Robinson has admitted that he believes that it would be a good bit of business by the club if they seal a loan deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Archer has proven he can do it in the Championship.

“He would be [a] great signing for them.

“He is a different profile of a striker to what Tony Mowbray has currently got.

“I could see that one happening.

“Look at where Sunderland are.

“Archer is more than capable of scoring goals at that level.

“If they can attract him it would be an absolute no brainer.

“I really think he would do well there.

“It would be a good move for the player as well.

“Sunderland are a massive club with a great stadium and great support.

“There is potential for him to grow there as the club does.

“It is a move that would make sense.”

The Verdict

Robinson’s comments regarding this potential move are spot on as this move would suit all of the parties involved.

Unable to guarantee Archer regular game-time due to the presence of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, Villa will allow him to earn the opportunity to further his development at the Stadium of Light if they sanction a loan deal.

As for Archer, he needs to be playing as much senior football as possible at this stage of his career and thus a switch to Sunderland could be exactly what he needs.

The Black Cats meanwhile will be able to call upon the services of a forward who knows what it takes to compete at this level as he managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in his previous loan spell in the Championship with Preston.