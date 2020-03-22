Former Derby County striker reveals key decision involving Nottingham Forest

Former Derby County striker Grzegorz Rasiak claims he once turned down a move to Nottingham Forest.

The ex-Poland international moved to Pride Park in 2004 making the Rams his first English side after a start to his career in his homeland.

Spending one year at the club, Rasiak featured 41 times during the 04/05 campaign, and he is fondly remembered for netting an impressive 18 goals.

Featuring for Derby against their rivals Forest, Rasiak was on hand to net four goals across two games – ensuring his name went down in history with at Pride Park.

Rasiak would later move to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, before spells with Southampton, Bolton Wanderers, Watford and Reading.

Ending his time in England with the latter, Rasiak would have a spell in Cyprus, before returning to Poland to see out his career.

Looking back on his career, Rasiak told The Athletic that he once turned down a switch to the City Ground, explaininh: “I had a proposal from Nottingham Forest but I rejected it because of my allegiances to Derby.”

Whilst also having success at club level, Rasiak represented his country on 36 occasions, netting eight goals in the process.

The Verdict

Derby fans will love to hear this after fondly remembering his excellent contribution to the club in his sole season.

His four goals against Forest will forever be remembered amongst Rams fans, and that would have slightly been tainted had he joined the Reds.

Moving to Tottenham in 2005, Rasiak may have been better staying a further season at Derby and who knows, more memories could have been created.