Former Derby County player shares his preferred option for club’s new manager

There is seemingly no end in sight to the uncertainty surrounding both the managerial position and the takeover of Derby County right now.

A protracted purchase of the club by Sheikh Khaled of the Abu Dhabi royal family is still yet to be finalised, and that is hampering the prospects of getting in a permanent replacement for Phillip Cocu in the process.

It is believed that a successor to the Dutchman will only be chosen once the takeover is completed, which means for the time being Wayne Rooney will continue to be caretaker manager, assisted by Liam Rosenior.

Rooney’s first two games in charge saw two defeats in a row to Bristol City and Middlesbrough where he was on the pitch in a playing capacity, but since pulling himself out of the line-up the form has been somewhat more positive.

The Rams are unbeaten in five games – four of them being draws – with Rooney staying on the sidelines, and whilst scoring goals still remains an issue, there are positives to take from his management.

Rooney has confirmed he wants to be the permanent manager, but the prospective new owner may have different ideas.

With The Mirror reporting that a ex-Chelsea pairing of John Terry and Ashley Cole may be under consideration for the new management team at Pride Park, former Rams midfielder Rob Lee has weighed-in on the debate, and has his own idea on who should get the job.

“If you’re going to give it to someone like that, you might as well give it to Rooney,” Lee told FootballFanCast.

“Why give it to John Terry or Ashley Cole if Rooney is there?

“He’s already being paid by the club, his stature is as good as them, he’s as inexperienced as they are. I know John Terry’s been assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa, but he’s never been a manager.

“Rooney’s already there, I don’t see why you would pay more money for those players if you’re going to go down that route.

“If you’re going for an experienced manager, like Sam Allardyce, then it’s different. Maybe Rooney could near underneath him? But it totally depends on who takes over the club.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Rooney has been groomed for this role ever since he joined as a player-coach at the start of the year, but is he the man to lead the Rams out of a relegation battle?

The fans would probably like to see someone with a bit more experience at the helm, but Frank Lampard didn’t do so badly in his first managerial role.

That was under different circumstances however, but whatever the case, this is Derby’s most important managerial appointment for many years if they want to be in the Championship next season.