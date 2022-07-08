Former Derby County player seals Rangers move

Derby County have seen a number of players leave the club since their relegation from the Sky Bet Championship and, of course, Tom Lawrence was one of them, with him joining Glasgow Rangers as of today.

The midfielder was Rams skipper last season and put in a number of decent displays but it became clear he was not going to be sticking around once their drop from the second tier was confirmed.

Indeed, even if they had stayed up they would have likely seen him leave with him linked to a number of clubs and, after a lot of speculation, we now know where he is going to be playing his football next.

Lawrence has joined up with Rangers and will look to help them get the SPL title back next season, after Celtic won it last time out in 21/22.

Here’s what Rangers posted on social media:

The Verdict

Lawrence will be eager to make an impression at Rangers and show what he is all about with him having a decent season last year, even though Derby ultimately suffered relegation.

The Gers are looking to make another splash in Europe and also win the league in Scotland, and Lawrence will be keen to play his part towards achieving those aims.