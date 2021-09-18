Former Derby County player reveals stance on involvement in potential consortium

Former Derby County striker Steven Howard has claimed that he is open to being part of a consortium to save the East Midlands club after it emerged they’re set to go into administration.

The EFL confirmed last night that the Rams are set to go into administration and will face a subsequent 12-point deduction, while it is understood they could also be handed an additional nine-point deduction for financial regulation breaches.

A statement from the club on Friday evening revealed that one of the key factors in the decision to appoint administrators was the inability to find a buyer to take over from Mel Morris despite negotiations with multiple parties.

Yesterday’s events have caused concern throughout English football, particularly among those with links to the Pride Park outfit.

Howard, who made 63 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Rams between 2006 and 2008, was vocal about the situation on Twitter last night.

The 45-year-old said he was baffled to see “a big club like that” go into administration and revealed that he would “absolutely” be open to being part of a consortium to take over from Morris.

The Verdict

It’s early days yet but it seems Howard is open to the prospect of becoming part of a consortium to save Derby.

Financial backing will be needed, clearly, but the involvement of people that have a history with the club could be no bad thing.

Last night’s news is really concerning and you’d hope that the proper steps can be taken to ensure that the Pride Park outfit can be saved.

You have to feel for Rams fans and everyone linked to the club because the administration really is devastating news.

Despite the off-field chaos over the summer and recent months, Wayne Rooney’s threadbare squad have made a strong start to the season on the field.