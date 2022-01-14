Former Derby County player recounts his difficulties during time with the club

Former Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall has opened up about his struggles during his time with the club.

Marshall finally left the Rams for Queens Park Rangers this week, but he has since revealed the difficulties he experienced at the struggling club.

“I spoke to [Wayne Rooney] towards the end of August,” Marshall said, via footballScotland.

“I was trying to get out and find a club at the time but Derby told me the situation really late and everyone was set with their keepers.

“So I have no issue with that – you are not playing games and you need to be right for international duty.

“Hopefully that can change for me, Steve [Clarke] has been great so I completely understand the reasoning behind that.”

Marshall is hoping to fight for his place as Scotland’s number one choice in goals. Marshall didn’t make a single appearance in the Championship for the financially struggling Derby this season.

That means he has spent the last four months on the sideline, which has no doubt harmed his chances of playing for the national team.

Marshall has completed his move to QPR where he hopes to play more regularly under Mark Warburton.

QPR are fifth in the Championship table and pushing for promotion. The Hoops are only one point behind fourth place West Brom, who they face this weekend.

Warburton’s side also have a game in hand on the Baggies. The two teams meet on January 15.

The Verdict

This was an unfortunate situation for Marshall to find himself in. A lack of playing time will always be detrimental in making the national team, especially so for a goalkeeper.

Four months on the sidelines will be difficult to shake off as he looks for more game time. Reaction speeds and agility will be seriously tested in his first few games between the sticks.

With QPR, he is jumping into a far more positive environment. While the management staff and players are doing their best at Derby, there is still far too much uncertainty surrounding the future of every aspect of the club. That cannot be an easy workplace to go into everyday.