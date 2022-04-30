Former Derby County player makes Premier League claim on the Rams

Former Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson believes the Rams are a Premier League club despite the fact they will be plying their trade in the third tier of English football next season, speaking to the Daily Record.

The East Midlands outfit’s relegation to League One was confirmed earlier this month following their 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, with Tom McIntyre’s stoppage-time equaliser for Reading against Swansea City the same afternoon ending their hopes of fighting on for another day.

It was always going to be an uphill task for Wayne Rooney’s men to remain afloat in the division after being deducted 21 points earlier this season, automatically being sanctioned 12 points for their entrance into administration in September before being punished with a further nine-point setback in November following their breach of the EFL’s financial rules.

And despite their brave fight against the drop, their fate has been decided with off-field turmoil playing a big part in their demise, not only having to contend with points deductions but also transfer embargos and the harsh realities of administration.

For a side that were plying their trade in the Premier League 14 years ago and had been challenging for a place for a top tier during the previous decade, losing out in two play-off finals, their decline will be a massive disappointment.

And former Ram Bryson believes they will be nothing short of a sleeping giant in the third tier, believing they have the ingredients to be a top-flight club.

He said: “In my opinion it’s a Premiership club.

“We failed in my time to get there, and through mismanagement they’ve found themselves in League One, but hopefully they can get themselves on the straight and narrow again, soon.”

The Verdict:

During the Frank Lampard era, it looked as though they were destined to get to the top flight following their play-off semi-final victory against Leeds United, who looked to be a formidable force under Marcelo Bielsa.

Not only did they have current international Mason Mount at their disposal, but also Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson, both of whom are likely to be playing at a top level for much of their respective careers.

This season has also showcased that they had the academy players at their disposal to be a real force in the future, even if they weren’t able to spend much money in the transfer market.

Unfortunately, Festy Ebosele and Dylan Williams are either leaving in the summer or are no longer at Pride Park because of their financial issues and with Luke Plange also leaving, this has reduced the amount of young talent they have at the club.

Despite this, if Chris Kirchner can get more decisions right than he gets wrong, they have a good chance of returning to where they once were and considering how their last top-tier campaign went, they will be eager to make amends.