Former Derby County figure sends Leeds United message after promotion confirmed

Former Derby County assistant manager Jody Morris has sent a congratulatory message to Leeds United on Twitter after the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League was secured yesterday.

West Bromwich Albion’s defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town last night meant that Leeds are guaranteed a top-two finish and, therefore, promotion to the Premier League.

It has been 16 years since the Whites were last a top-flight side and Marcelo Bielsa’s men could cap off what is already a historic weekend by securing the Championship title with a result against Derby at Pride Park today.

Congratulatory messages have come from countless figures in the game and Morris, who briefly represented Leeds as a player, is the latest to do so.

Great to see @LUFC back in the Premier league..great job from the owners,the manager,players and also the fans..such a passionate footballing city..one of the best teams in the league last season and now looks like the best this year!! — Jody Morris (@morriskid) July 18, 2020

The 41-year-old’s current role is as Frank Lampard’s assistant coach at Chelsea and he will likely be more recognisable to the Elland Road faithful for holding the same position at Derby last season.

The rivalry between the two clubs flared up last term, with ‘spygate’ and then the Rams’ play-off semi-final victory, and Morris was part of the East Midlands club’s set up during that time – including the celebrations after the win at Elland Road.

The Verdict

It appears Morris has no hard feelings for Leeds despite the fierce rivalry between Derby and the Whites last term.

You’d imagine the feeling may not be entirely mutual from parts of the Elland Road faithful – particularly given the Chelsea coach had a part to play in the controversial post-match celebrations after the play-off defeat.

Morris looks set to have two more chances to face his former club in the Premier League next term.