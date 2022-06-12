Former Derby County favourite makes honest admission about Wayne Rooney

Graeme Shinnie has lifted the lid on life playing and being coached by Wayne Rooney after a turbulent three years with Derby County.

The former Rams midfielder has been reflecting on life at Pride Park and playing with Wayne Rooney before the former Manchester United legend moved into the managers job.

It’s perhaps a summary of life at Derby for Shinnie who saw and experienced plenty in his time at Pride Park. From being signed by Frank Lampard, coached by Phillip Cocu, narrowly avoiding relegation and administration, Shinnie experienced everything.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the Scot praised Rooney for his role at Derby, particularly during the club’s administration as the England and Manchester United all time goalscorer became a figurehead for everyone associated with the club.

He said: “Last season was up there with the hardest times I’ve faced in football. We did pre-season with seven trialists and five of them were in the team. Then the day before our first league game against Huddersfield, we were told we couldn’t sign anyone.

“It would get to a point where you’d say: ‘Right, let’s just concentrate on the football.’ But then something else would happen to smack you in the face again. It was one low blow after another.

“The manager (Rooney) led that from the top. His message was: ‘If you’re in it, I’m in it with you.’ We needed that because we had to deal with so many setbacks.”

Shinnie left Derby in January as the club looked to cut costs further to keep it going until the end of the season, joining Wigan for nominal fee before playing a part in their promotion back to the Championship.

The Verdict

There’s high praise in here from Shinnie and none of that is surprising.

Rooney became a figurehead for Derby County in a season full of turmoil and pushed them to the very end before coming up short.

That’s with losing talented players like Shinnie and not being able to replace them. That is an important trait for any aspiring coach or manager to develop and perhaps one of the hardest and Rooney has done that in his first job.

Supporters will be praying they can keep hold of Rooney, but if he continues to impress as he has done, it won’t be long before another top flight club comes knocking.