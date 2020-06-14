Former defender opens up on QPR issues during tough spell

Former Queens Park Rangers centre-back Chris Samba has admitted he entered a dressing room like ‘hell’ when he moved to the R’s in 2013.

Then a Premier League side, the Londoners signed Samba for around £12m in a bid to stay in the top-flight. It had been hoped the dominant defender could inspire a turnaround as he had starred for Blackburn in the past before securing a lucrative move to Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia.

However, the appeal of the Premier League brought Samba to the R’s but he endured a very difficult spell in the capital.

The ex-Hertha Berlin man struggled for form and he ended up spending less than six months with QPR, who were relegated, before heading back to Russia. And, speaking to The Athletic, Samba has opened up on what it was like joining Harry Redknapp’s side back then.

“I came to QPR on the final day of the window and then played two days later with no training. I am a big guy and needed to train to be successful. I was playing on (energy) reserves all the time and then my body just broke down.

“For me, it was a big failure. It put a dent on my reputation, a big dent. People saw me go away and return as a shell of my former self. I understand why the perception was negative. The dressing room was like hell. It was very fragmented by the difference between salaries.”

1 of 15 Ian Gillard's apps to Dave Clement's Higher Lower

The verdict

This was a very honest interview from Samba and he makes it clear that he should have done more to help QPR because there’s no denying that he was very poor.

Yet, this also shows that there were big issues at the club during that period and to be honest, it won’t be a surprise to many fans.

Clearly, they had the wrong mix of players in the group and it’s an experience the club have learnt from in recent years.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.