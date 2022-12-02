Former Coventry City figure reveals reasons for exit to Championship rival

There was somewhat of a surprise announcement earlier in the week when Blackpool had announced that they had poached the transfer team of Championship rivals Coventry City.

It was first reported by Alan Nixon that the Seasiders were set for a refresh behind the scenes after a poor first part of the season, and they were set to snag both Chris Badlan and Stuart Benthom from the Sky Blues, letting go on John Stephenson in the process.

The Tangerines confirmed the moves on Wednesday, with Badlan becoming the club’s Sporting Director – he was previously Coventry’s Head of Recruitment – and Benthom has been handed the post of Chief Scout.

Badlan in particular is particularly a coup, having worked at both Wolves and Norwich City in the scouting department before joining Coventry in 2018, bringing the likes of Callum O’Hare, Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres to the club.

And he has spoken out on his decision to depart Coventry for a team in the same division – one which is currently sitting in the relegation zone of the second tier.

“From the outside you can see the way Blackpool are heading,” Badlan told the club’s official website. “Obviously they had their issues previously and the new owner has come in and from afar you can see what’s going on. “When I got approached, I had a conversation with them and they were talking about the longevity of the club, the new training ground and all the plans that are in place. That’s something I really want to be a part of. “The importance of trying to build a footballing philosophy/DNA here is really important and it’s something I want to get involved with. “I want to have a close working relationship with Ben (Mansford) and the owner (Simon Sadler), so it’s something that really excites me. “The stability that is here now is very important to me and it allows us the grounds to hopefully build something special here.” “Looking back (to Coventry), I had a great time with good people and good players. It was just a really good time. “But I just felt with this opportunity and some of the other things going on at Coventry at the moment that this is the perfect opportunity for me to make that next step.” The Verdict If Badlan can bring the same quality of player to Blackpool that he did to Coventry, then we should see a much-improved Seasiders squad. Badlan was able to identify some good talents at the Sky Blues, but will those kinds players want to play at Bloomfield Road? You can understand why he has made the move though – a Sporting Director gets more control than a Head of Recruitment, and no doubt he has earned a pay-rise as well. We will only really see the fruits of Badlan’s labour in a few years time, but this has to be considered a coup for Blackpool.