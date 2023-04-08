Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton took to Twitter last night to congratulate former side Burnley after seeing the Clarets seal their promotion following a 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough.

Barton represented the Clarets between 2015 and 2016 before rejoining the club for a short second spell in 2017 before he moved into management, taking charge of Fleetwood Town and current club Rovers since his departure from Turf Moor.

Despite not spending a huge amount of time with the Lancashire side, he still seemingly has fond memories of the club and kept close tabs on them yesterday evening.

What did Joey Barton post?

Tweeting shortly after the final whistle at the Riverside, he posted: "Congratulations Burnley. Back in the Premier League. Well deserved."

The former Manchester City player is certainly right, with the Clarets establishing themselves as the best side in the Championship this term, with their consistency shining through.

How did Burnley manage to get into such a strong position?

Although they won just one of their opening five league games and claimed seven points from a possible 15 in the process, Vincent Kompany's team have been nearly perfect since then.

Losing just two of their 39 league games this season, they could potentially break the 100-point barrier and that would be a remarkable achievement, with a strong defence proving to be key to their success.

Conceding just 30 times in the second tier this term, that record gave them such a good opportunity to get themselves over the line before the end of the season.

And they did it in style with an excellent 2-1 victory away at promotion candidates Middlesbrough, who hadn't lost a league game at the Riverside under Michael Carrick before last night.

Do Burnley deserve promotion?

Of course they do!

They have been the most consistent team in the division and did extremely well to drag themselves into such a strong position considering the amount of transfer activity there was at Turf Moor last summer.

Losing the likes of Nick Pope, James Tarkowsi, Ben Mee, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet, they could have easily finished outside of the promotion mix this season.

It's not as if the likes of Anass Zaroury or Manuel Benson had a huge amount of experience in the English game before they arrived in Lancashire either - but most of their signings have thrived.

In fairness, they have spent quite a bit of money and ensured they have a lot of squad depth - but they were entitled to spend that money considering they cashed in on others.

It would have been unfair if they had spent without balancing the books - but they were prepared to cash in on assets to retain their financial stability and ensure Kompany had enough money to put his stamp on the team.