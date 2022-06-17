Former Charlton team-mates react as Jason Pearce makes career announcement

Some of Jason Pearce’s now former Charlton Athletic team-mates have taken to Instagram to congratulate their former captain on a fine career, with him announcing his retirement earlier on today.

The Addicks enter a new era this summer with Ben Garner now in charge and we have already seen a fair few departures with the likes of Conor Washington and Ben Watson moving on.

Pearce was another that saw his playing time at The Valley coming to a close at the end of last season and, that said, he needed to decide whether to find a new club or to move into coaching with him having an offer to be part of Charlton’s youth set-up.

Indeed, he’s revealed today that he’ll be taking up the latter offer and some of his now ex-team-mates have taken to social media to share their messages with him:

Pearce is a player that has clearly had a hugely important impact on some of the players at The Valley during his time there, and that’s understandable.

He was a real long-term presence at The Valley and saw both highs and lows in terms of promotion and relegation.

He moves into coaching, then, and will be eager to have success in his next chapter.

Can you remember how much Charlton Athletic paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 1. Charlie Kirk £250k £400k £531k £800k