Former Charlton player issues verdict on Nigel Adkins appointment

Charlton Athletic’s new era begins tomorrow away at AFC Wimbledon following the appointment of Nigel Adkins as their new manager yesterday.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard has moved quickly to replace Lee Bowyer, who resigned from his position on Monday after nearly three years in charge and was confirmed as Birmingham City’s new manager 24 hours later.

The Charlton set-up now has Sandgaard’s full stamp on it after bringing in his own man at the helm along with the players he brought in for Bowyer in January, but Adkins being the new manager came as a surprise to some.

The likes of Danny Cowley were being tipped and Johnnie Jackson was looking likely to be considered as an internal appointment after inspiring a midweek fightback against Bristol Rovers, where the Addicks came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

But Jackson will remain at The Valley as assistant to Adkins, unless Bowyer comes back to swoop for him and he fancies a move to the Midlands.

As mentioned though, Adkins was a shock appointment to some, including former Charlton player Rob Lee, who made 298 league appearances for the Addicks after coming through their academy.

“It’s surprised me a little bit. I thought the owner might have gone for a foreign manager since he’s Scandinavian,” Lee told FootballFanCast.

“Out of all the names that were mentioned, that I heard, it just seems this is one that’s come out of the blue really.

“Of all the managers that were mentioned, I don’t remember Nigel Adkins being one of them. If I’m being honest, I had forgotten about Nigel Adkins.

“It wasn’t one of the names where you immediately thought yeah, okay that makes sense, and he’s got no association with the club.

“Maybe he had a great reference or he did a great interview, I don’t know. The thing is it’s always that somebody knows somebody at a club but, I hope he does well.”

The Verdict

It’s quite surprising that Adkins went so under the radar considering his credentials – he’s achieved three promotions from League One although they were a number of years ago.

However he was last in the Championship and did a decent job with Hull City – Adkins even revealed that he’s turned down jobs at that level recently – and because he’s been out of a job for nearly two years maybe that is why he went unfancied by many for this role.

But that will only serve Adkins with more of a purpose to succeed and he’s definitely got the squad at his disposal to secure a play-off place at the end of the season.