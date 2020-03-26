Former Charlton man shares England call-up admission

Former Charlton Athletic defender Paul Konchesky has admitted that he felt out of place when he received a call-up to the England squad in 2003.

Called up to the squad for a friendly against Australia in February 2003 while playing for the Addicks in the Premier League, the left-back earned two caps in total.

However, he revealed in an interview with The Broken Metatarsal Podcast that he questioned whether he should be playing for the national team.

“Growing up as a footballer, it’s everyone’s dream to play for their country,” he said.

“You look at yourself and think, ‘Should I really be here with these players?’ But you’re there and you have to make the most of it. You’re there on merit because the manager has picked you for a reason.

“They had a big aura about them and I did sometimes think to myself, should I have been there, but it was obviously a proud thing for me and I loved every minute of it.”

Konchesky left Charlton in 2005 for West Ham United, before moving on to Fulham, where he played a crucial role in the side that reached the 2010 Europa League final.

The verdict

Konchesky was perhaps never good enough to become a regular for England, but he was a solid player in the Premier League for a number of years.

His best form came at Fulham, earning him a move to Liverpool, but that too proved to be a step too far.

Nonetheless, he should be remembered as one of the more solid Premier League left-backs of the last 20 years.