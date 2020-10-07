Former Charlton figure delivers encouraging message after owner talks

Former Charlton Athletic CEO Peter Varney has revealed that new owner Thomas Sandgaard plans to be very involved in the running of the club moving forward.

An update from me around the current situation with #CAFC and moving forward. pic.twitter.com/sXO6lkI37S — Peter Varney (@_PeterVarney) October 7, 2020

As we all know, the Addicks have had off-field issues for some time now and they engulfed the club once again this summer.

However, it finally appears as though the club are in a stable position as they now look to kick-on under the guidance of the Danish businessman who was announced as the new owner last month.

And, Varney, who supports Charlton and played a part in the deal, shared a positive message on Twitter after talks with Sandgaard where he explained the plans of the new chief.

“We have an owner that the fans can relate to and one that has big ambitions for the club.

“Thomas has made it very clear that he will be very hands on as Chairman, CEO and sole director and he will run the club day to day. I told him that it is 100% right that he moves forward in the way that suits him.”

The verdict

Charlton fans have been through a lot over the years but it appears as though they can look forward with optimism for once now.

People like Varney and much of the support have been fighting to make this happen so they should all be pleased that the work has paid off.

Now, it’s about trusting Sandgaard and he will surely back Lee Bowyer as the Londoners look to make an instant return to the Championship, even if it may be a big ask this season.

