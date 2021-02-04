Former Charlton boss rules himself out of AFC Wimbledon job

Chris Powell has told South London Press that he’s “flattered” to be linked with the vacant job at AFC Wimbledon, but described the links as a “non-starter”.

Powell, whose currently head of coaching at Tottenham’s Academy and a coach with England, is one of the favourites with the bookies, along with the former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss Dan Cowley.

The Dons are searching for a new manager following the recent departure of Glynn Hodges after an 11-match winless run has seen Wimbledon slip into the League One relegation-zone.

Hodges was sacked after the defeat to rivals MK Dons last Saturday, Wimbledon’s sixth loss since Christmas – leaving the South London outfit sitting 22nd in the table, although just one point from safety.

Wimbledon will be hoping to appointment a new manager as quickly as possible, but the former Charlton defender has revealed that he’s happy with Tottenham and it won’t be leaving the club.

“I’m flattered to be linked with the job but it is a non-starter because I’m very happy in the roles I’ve got at Spurs and the FA.

“AFC Wimbledon have a bright future on the horizon and in the immediate future need to make sure they keep their League One status. I’m a South London boy, I grew up near Plough Lane and always look out for the club. But the stories are totally a non-starter with regards to my position.

“I’d just like to apologise for anyone who put money on me!”

The Verdict

Whilst the links perhaps weren’t too surprising given Powell’s previous South London connections, he’s clearly in a strong position with both Spurs and England, so dropping down to manage in League One once again wouldn’t make too much sense at this stage of his career.

In terms of AFC Wimbledon appointment a replacement for Hodges, Cowley would be a brilliant candidate, and one that would give them an excellent chance retaining their League One status.