Former Charlton Athletic man seals Scottish Premiership switch

Ben Purrington has completed a move to Ross County, having been a free agent since the expiration of his contract at Charlton Athletic, as announced on the Staggies’ website this afternoon.

The 26-year-old becomes the Staggies’ seventh summer signing, with Jordy Hiwula, Yan Dhanda and Owura Edwards also making the move north in this transfer window from EFL clubs.

County finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last season and will be hoping to improve on that achievement next term under Malky Mackay.

Purrington was a player who split opinion in his three and a half year stint at The Valley, including as a loanee in the second half of 2018/19, but he will always be remembered for scoring a well-worked equaliser in the League One play-off final against Sunderland that season.

Purrington chipped in with seven goal contributions last season for the Addicks, where he showcased his versatility by performing admirably in left wing back, left back and left centre back roles.

With Johnnie Jackson leaving the club at the end of the season it seemed unlikely that a new deal would arrive for the Exeter-born full back, and it will be interesting to track his progress for the Staggies, alongside a host of ex-EFL players.

At this stage of his career, it was important for Purrington to consider his offers carefully and Ross County definitely seem like they are on a stable footing at the moment.

Mackay has bags of experience in English football and was a defender by trade in his playing career, time will tell if this was the right move for Purrington, but it will certainly offer some unique challenges to what he has been through at Charlton in the last few seasons.

There are still no senior left backs present at Charlton, with only a month to go until the big kick-off Ben Garner and the recruitment team will be working hard to stock that area of the pitch sensibly.