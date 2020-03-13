Former Charlton Athletic fan-favourite sends message to popular club figure following Thursday night drama

Former Charlton Athletic centre-back Patrick Bauer, the man who scored the winning goal at Wembley in May, has sent a message to a popular member of the Addicks’ staff after an intense clash with Chairman Matt Southall took place on Thursday night at The Valley.

According to a report in The Athletic, Southall sacked members of staff when they acted on instruction from majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer and issued him an order to leave the stadium.

One of those who was rumoured to have been sacked was Players Liason Officer Tracey Leaburn, although she confirmed in a tweet later that this was not the case, but did reveal that Southall had accused her of leaking information.

1) I was not sacked as I was not in the room at the time

2) I categorically deny Matt Southall’s allegations against me that I have leaked information

3) Probably suspended tomorrow though as that is what Matt likes doing 🤣 — TJ Leaburn (@TraceyLeaburn) March 12, 2020

Bauer, who now plies his trade with Preston, was quick to reply:

You’re the best TJ. I’m with you 👍 — Patrick Bauer (@patrick5bauer) March 12, 2020

Nimer sparked controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Matt Southall of wasting the club’s money on cars and apartments.

However, the chairman bit back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he refuted the allegations and said he would be pursuing Nimer in the courts for defamation.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

The verdict

It is becoming more and more apparent that Southall is categorically the villain of this piece.

There is no doubt that questions also remain over Nimer and whether he is serious about his ownership of the club, but people like Leaburn will always act in the club’s best interests so this is very telling.

Bauer was a fan-favourite during his time at The Valley and the fact that Leaburn clearly had such a big impact on him, as shown by this message, just shows how good she is in her role.