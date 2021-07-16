Former Championship player spotted training with Mansfield Town

Richard Keogh, 34 has been seen training with Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town side in the hope to build fitness for the forthcoming season.

Last term, the former Derby County defender appeared for MK Dons and Huddersfield Town having moved on from the Rams.

His spell at the John Smith’s Stadium was not exactly positive after signing from MK Dons in the January window and was released at the end of the campaign.

He now finds himself training at Mansfield where his former manager, Nigel Clough, is currently setting base. The pair worked together for a year at Pride Park.

That said, Clough has poured cold water on suggestions that Keogh will be signing for the Stags as he said via Yorkshire Live: “He just did a day with us purely as a favour. We know Richard from our Derby days.”

Clough later added that Keogh is in talks with another club saying “He got in touch through his agent who said Richard is just waiting for a deal at a club and could he come up and do a few days with you.”

The Verdict

It does seem highly unlikely that Richard Keogh will be joining Mansfield based on Nigel Clough’s quotes. The former Irish international seems more suited to a League One level outfit.

It is unsure whether his preference is to remain in Yorkshire but a move to either Rotherham United or Sheffield Wednesday could make sense.