Former Championship boss “very keen” on Rotherham United job

Former Bristol City and Stoke City coach Dean Holden is reportedly very keen on the Rotherham United job after Paul Warne’s move to Derby County.

Warne’s six-year spell with the Millers came to a shock conclusion earlier in the week when the Rams relieved interim boss Liam Rosenior of his duties and Warne was lined up as his replacement.

Despite eighth-placed Rotherham having made a strong start to life back in the Championship, it was confirmed on Thursday that the English coach had taken charge of the League One side – leaving his former club searching for a replacement.

Holden has been mentioned as a potential candidate to take charge and journalist Alan Biggs has now reported that he would be very interested in the role.

Further to this, replying to @alex_crook’s Dean Holden suggestion on Wednesday night, I understand he is very keen on the #RUFC job. What seems to set him apart from other candidates, besides his Warne-style approach, is his extensive Championship pedigree. https://t.co/kVrRajAFqx — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) September 23, 2022

The 43-year-old, who spent a brief spell on loan with Rotherham during his playing days, has experience as a Championship manager, having led Bristol City between July 2020 and February 2021 and recently served as Stoke’s caretaker boss.

He also spent four years as Lee Johnson’s assistant at Ashton Gate and more recently a year as former Potters boss Michael O’Neill’s assistant.

The international break means the Millers do have a bit of time to search for their Warne replacement but for the time being captain Richard Wood and seasoned pro Lee Peltier are set to take charge of first team training.

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who left Burton Albion recently, have also been linked.

The Verdict

Though they’ve made a strong start to life back in the Championship, this is a vital decision for Rotherham as they look to bring in a replacement after Warne’s shock departure and one that can keep them in the second tier this term.

If they’re looking for a coach that knows the division and is well regarded in the game, then Holden could well be a good option.

We know the Millers aren’t going to be able to pay what some clubs at this level can and the former Robins boss would likely come cheap.

He’s jobless after leaving Stoke in August and it seems very keen to take over at the New York Stadium.

At the moment, he looks like one of the more likely candidates.

