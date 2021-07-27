Former Celtic target being looked at by Salford City

Thomas Robert, a 20-year-old French midfielder is currently training with Salford City ahead of the League Two season, according to the Daily Record.

Robert spent last season with Airdrie of League One in Scotland, scoring three goals in 15 appearances.

His performances for Airdrie saw him linked with a move to Celtic and the Frenchman has spent time on trial at Premier League Burnley.

He is the son of former France international and Newcastle United winger Laurent Robert, and was part of the Montpellier youth system before moving to Scotland.

Although it is unclear how likely he is to sign permanently with the Ammies, this would appear to be another ambitious move in the transfer market by Salford.

The Verdict

Although Robert has played less than 30 games in his senior career so far, making it hard to determine just how good he truly is, this looks like another example of Salford being bold in the transfer market under the ownership of the Class of 92.

Being able to attract a player that has recently been on trial with a Premier League club, and was reportedly of interest to Celtic, would be almost unimaginable for the majority of League Two clubs.

Whether or not Robert ends up signing a permanent contract with Salford remains to be seen, yet if he does end up remaining at the Peninsula Stadium this season, and fulfils his apparent potential, it could go some way to helping Gary Bowyer’s side realise their promotion ambitions.

