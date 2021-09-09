Former Celtic man makes bold Ryan Christie claim after Bournemouth transfer

Former Celtic man Frank McAvennie has revealed he is pleased Ryan Christie left the club, as he claimed the midfielder could ‘struggle’ in the Championship.

The Scotland international sealed a Deadline Day move to Bournemouth in a deal worth around £3m, ending his time at Parkhead where Christie won two trebles.

With Burnley believed to have been interested in the 26-year-old, bringing Christie to the south coast was seen as a real coup for the Cherries by many, but McAvennie doesn’t share that view, as he told Football Insider that he wasn’t a fan of the left-footer.

“I think he was better off going. I think he’s facing a challenge in the Championship, I really do. I think he’s going to struggle, I always said he wasn’t going to go to the Premier League. He was linked with Burnley and let me tell you, if he was wanted by Burnley, he would be at Burnley.

“I’m glad he’s gone. We need players who are fully committed and he only used to turn up when he wanted to. He could be lazy.”

Does Celtic Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Ibrox Higher Lower

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Christie frustrated fans over the years but this is still pretty harsh from McAvennie, particularly as he looked a transformed player under Ange Postecoglou.

Ultimately, time will tell as to whether he can be a success in the Championship but there won’t be too many who think that Christie will struggle as he is entering his peak years and has plenty of qualities that should ensure he stands out in the second tier.

Now though, it’s down to the player. He needs to deliver for Bournemouth and he is sure to be key as they look to push for promotion this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.