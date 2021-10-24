Former Celtic boss ‘would be interested in role’ says Cardiff legend

Cardiff City made the decision to sack their manager Mick McCarthy after their defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The 62-year-old took charge in January and has overseen eight defeats in his last eight games, the worst run of form in the clubs history as the Bluebirds dropped to 21st, just two points above the bottom three.

It’s no surprise that the Cardiff hierarchy took this decision as McCarthy’s side have just once over the last eight games, conceding 19 in the process.

With the sacking, it’s inevitable that many names will get chucked into the hat for the job.

One of the names mentioned is former Celtic and Bolton boss Neil Lennon. Former Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ledley told Wales Online that he thinks the Northern Irishman would be keen on taking over in the Welsh capital.

Ledley, who made over 250 appearances for Cardiff before playing under Lennon at Celtic, said: “The person who comes in has to realise there will be no money and it will be a difficult task to turn it around.

“A lot of players are leaving at the end of the season as they are out of contract. I heard rumours Chris Wilder was at the last game so there’s links there.

“Neil Lennon is still out there who I worked with at Celtic. He would definitely be interested, I know.”

1 of 25 Jay Bothroyd left Cardiff City for a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday during his time with the Bluebirds – True or false? True False

The Verdict

Whoever comes into Cardiff City has a huge job on their hands. As Ledley pointed out, there isn’t much money to be spent and there’s a number of ageing players mixed with young academy graduates. This means there’s not too many in their ‘peak years’.

Would Neil Lennon be the right man for the job in the case? He operated at Bolton under similar circumstances but that spell didn’t go particularly great for him and Bolton as he was sacked with a win percentage of just 22%.

Given Cardiff’s circumstances, you’d probably edge for a safe pair of hands like Chris Wilder or maybe someone who knows the club well like Mark Hudson.

Whoever is picked as the next manager, staying up will be a priority for them before completely rebuilding a side that is fit to compete for promotion.