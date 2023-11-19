Highlights Takeaway 1: Bristol Rovers are in search of a new manager after sacking Joey Barton over three weeks ago due to poor results.

Bristol Rovers are still in search of a new manager to replace Joey Barton in the dugout at the Memorial Stadium, with two further candidates ruled out.

The controversial Barton was sacked by the Gas hierarchy on October 26, which was now over three weeks ago, after three matches without a victory.

Barton had been in charge of Rovers for over two-and-a-half years, so the need to get their next appointment right is crucial, and it is the first appointment under new chairman Hussain AlSaaed after he completed a majority takeover of the company that owns the Pirates back in August.

Garry Monk and Ian Holloway had emerged as early potential candidates for the managerial role, according to the Bristol Post.

The Rovers' hierarchy had initially held talks with former Bristol City manager Dean Holden, whilst ex-St. Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has also been linked.

A more recent report from Bristol Live claimed that Bristol Rovers are set to hold talks with Matt Taylor, who could be set for a swift return to management after his sacking by Rotherham United.

Caretaker boss Andy Mangan, who was Barton's assistant at both Rovers and Fleetwood Town, is unbeaten in his five matches in charge, which includes two wins and a draw in League One action to move them up to ninth in the standings.

Mangan has revealed he would be keen on taking on the job on a full-time basis, but the competition is fierce with plenty of names from outside of the club linked with the job, too.

What's the latest with Neil Lennon and Karl Robinson? Could either take the role at Bristol Rovers?

More recent names that Rovers want to talk to include Neil Lennon and Karl Robinson.

According to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, the former Celtic manager has been mentioned in discussions when it comes to Barton's replacement, whilst Witcoop has also outlined the former Oxford United boss is being looked at by the Gas.

Robinson is said to have recently turned down the vacant Bradford City job as he has no desire to manage lower than League One level. His most recent role came as an assistant to Sam Allardyce with Leeds United. However, Robinson has a wealth of experience with the likes of MK Dons, Charlton Atletic, and Oxford.

Witcoop has since ruled out the pair in a more recent update, he explained: "As it stands, Neil Lennon no longer under consideration for Bristol Rovers manager’s job and Karl Robinson also out of picture. Talks with candidates ongoing but the longer it drags on, the Andy Mangan option gets stronger."

He continued by explaining that the likes of Taylor and Monk are still under consideration and it is not guaranteed to be Mangan.

Who should be Bristol Rovers' next managerial appointment?

Monk has been out of work for an extended period of time now, with Taylor perhaps the most obvious candidate, who has shown adaptability in his playing style with Exeter City, whilst also a manager with serious know-how in the EFL.

He had Exeter playing attractive, free-flowing football in League Two, but has had to show other sides to his coaching credentials with Rotherham in the Championship by employing a more pragmatic style.

The Gas squad is currently brimming with attacking flair and he could be the sensible choice to get them back to playing that attractive brand of football they will wish to see. Mangan has done well but experience could be what tips things in Taylor's favour.