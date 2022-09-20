Former Cardiff City player recommends Luton Town boss for managerial vacancy

Former Cardiff City man Greg Halford believes Luton Town manager Nathan Jones would be the ideal man to take the Bluebirds forward, issuing his recommendation from his Twitter account.

The Welsh side are currently without a boss following their decision to sever ties with Steve Morison, who was given the freedom to rebuild his squad in the summer but endured a mixed start to the 2022/23 campaign.

His dismissal was met by dismay from many supporters and even those outside the club, who had seen him rescue the club from relegation last term before enjoying a productive summer at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It’s currently unclear who will take the reins, though current caretaker Mark Hudson and former boss Neil Warnock are both names that have popped up as potential candidates to take the job on a full-time basis.

Jones, who is currently in charge of the Hatters and guided his current side to the play-offs last term, is another potential name in the frame with the 49-year-old spending the early part of his playing career with the Bluebirds.

And Halford, who has seen Luton’s rapid rise under the Welshman’s stewardship, has issued a glowing report of him after spending time with him at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Taking to Twitter yesterday evening, he said: “I said this last time but Cardiff City need to go and get Nathan Jones.

“He’s a Cardiff man, loves the club but most of all he’s one of the best I’ve ever worked with.”

The Verdict:

This is the one second-tier side Jones could potentially leave Luton for and it wouldn’t be a huge shock if he did decide to make the move considering his Welsh roots.

However, the 49-year-old will also be wary that he didn’t enjoy life away from Kenilworth Road when he took charge of Stoke City and this is one reason why Cardiff must prepare to be rejected by him if the Hatters granted him permission to engage in talks regarding the vacancy.

You also feel they would need to pay a considerable amount to lure him away from Bedfordshire considering his contract at their league rivals doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027.

If they can pull off a move for him though, they should certainly be looking to do so despite his struggles with Stoke, because he’s shown he can make the most of a limited budget and level up his teams.

He could do something special at Luton if he stays put though, especially with the likes of Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris coming in as attacking options this summer.