Former Cardiff City player expresses disappointment over his treatment at the club

Former Cardiff City and new Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks has expressed disappointment at the way he was treated during his last season with the Bluebirds.

It was announced just a few days ago that the 28-year-old will be heading North this summer to join Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore on a free transfer.

Vaulks was released by Cardiff in their 2021/22 retained list, and the player claims that the club stopped him from playing matches last campaign in order to prevent triggering an extension to his deal.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Sport, via BBC Sport, Vaulks said: “To be told I would only play a certain amount of matches because they didn’t want my contract to trigger was really a disappointing thing to go through.”

“I gave my all for the shirt and I want to play every week and that was taken away from me.

So I am disappointed and that’s why you have to be careful in interviews not to say too much because I don’t want to put a downer on everything that happened.”

The central midfielder played 36 matches for the Bluebirds last campaign in the Championship.

He says, though, that the last few months at the club were very difficult.

“The last three or four months were really tough mentally.” Vaulks continued.

“I think the fans probably got that from me in a couple of the goal celebrations because there was a lot of frustration from myself because I’m a person that wants to play.

“I wish the club all the best because you always do because the fans deserve that, but yeah, I still am slightly disappointed at the way it ended.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Cardiff City players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Joe Day Newport County Morecambe

“It’s a cliche that a lot of footballers use at a club is ‘a rollercoaster’, but I would say that pretty much sums up my time at Cardiff.

“I had some good times, some bad; overall probably disappointed – three years when I reflect, it wasn’t the way I planned the three years to go when I signed for the football club.

“I don’t want to lie, I’m honesty disappointed with the outcome after three years. I am disappointed at the way I was treated at the football club, I have to be honest. But, that’s football.”

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting development on the subject of Will Vaulks.

Clearly he feels strongly about the way he was treated last season and as such it is no surprise that he has decided to move on this summer.

You have to say, if his claims are accurate, that is poor from Cardiff City.

Clearly they did not want him triggering that extension in his current contract, for whatever reason, and remaining at the football club going forwards.