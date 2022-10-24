Former Cardiff City man questions key figures over managerial situation following derby day defeat

Danny Gabbidon has criticised the Cardiff City board for a lack of a plan after they made the decision to sack Steve Morison.

After a ridiculously busy summer that saw the rookie boss oversee major changes in the squad, Morison was surprisingly sacked towards the end of September after a mixed start to the campaign.

It was announced that assistant Mark Hudson would succeed Morrison on a temporary basis and he remains in charge now.

And, speaking to the BBC after the derby defeat to Swansea City yesterday, former centre-back Gabbidon questioned what the Bluebirds hierarchy are thinking with their approach.

“Where do Cardiff City go from here? Mark Hudson hasn’t been offered the job yet. The club have come out and said they are not actively looking for a manager at the moment.

“They got rid of Steve Morison and there was obviously no plan as to who was going to come in and replace him.”

The Welsh side are currently just two points ahead of the relegation zone ahead of their weekend game at home to Rotherham United.

The verdict

There won’t be many fans who disagree with Gabbidon here as there should be serious questions as to what is going on.

They clearly felt Hudson could be the man for the job but to sack Morison, who bought in these many players, to then turn to the former player is a big risk.

Recent results are obviously a concern, even if he shouldn’t be blamed for yesterday considering Callum Robinson’s red card, but with the side near the relegation zone it’s time to make some big decisions.

