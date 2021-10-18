Former Cardiff City man delivers brutally honest verdict after Swansea City loss

Danny Gabbidon admitted he wasn’t surprised that former club Cardiff City were beaten by rivals Swansea City yesterday, as he hit out at the Bluebirds for having ‘zero identity’.

Hate to admit it but that went exactly the way I thought it would. Team progressing beats team regressing. Team showing positivity beats team playing negativity. Team with identity beats team with zero identity. Mick if your gonna go down, go down swinging. WTF not! 😩 — Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) October 17, 2021

Mick McCarthy’s side were thrashed 3-0 away to the Swans, with the hosts superior for large parts, even if Cardiff missed chances at key times.

Nevertheless, there weren’t any complaints about the result from the fans, with many now calling for the boss to go.

And, whilst Gabbidon didn’t go that far, he made it clear on social media that the problems run deep in the Welsh capital, as he also questioned the direction the team are heading.

That was a sixth consecutive defeat for Cardiff, who sit 20th in the table, and things don’t get any easier for them as they face Fulham on Wednesday.

The verdict

Unfortunately for Cardiff fans you can’t really argue with what Gabbidon has said here, which shows the issues that are at the club right now.

They were comfortably second best to a Swansea side that were more adventurous and brighter in their approach, and that was rewarded with a big win.

The situation is very bleak right now for all connected to the club and the pressure on McCarthy is totally justified. Now, it will be interesting to see if the board make a decision or whether the experienced boss is still in charge for the Fulham clash.

