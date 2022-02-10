Former Cardiff City man could be set for return to professional football

Lee Tomlin is training with Wrexham, of the National League, as per WalesOnline, having been a free agent since October.

The 33-year-old has had his ups and down with fitness and injuries in recent years, but played a key role in Cardiff City’s run to a top six finish under Neil Harris in 2019/20.

Tomlin, who played in the Premier League for Bournemouth, will have also gained admirers at Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Peterborough United over the years, is pushing for a contract with Wrexham in their bid to win promotion back to the EFL.

The Dragons are currently enduring their 14th straight season in the fifth tier of English football since suffering relegation from League Two in 2007/08.

Wrexham are nine points off of the sole automatic promotion spot in the National League in seventh place.

The Dragons have been one of the bigger spenders in the division alongside Stockport County and Chesterfield, with the home crowd very much expecting promotion to be delivered this term.

Phil Parkinson is the main man in the dugout, his last job before moving to North Wales was with Sunderland, and there is bags of EFL quality amongst the playing squad that Tomlin is looking to join.

The Verdict

Shaun Brisley, Ben Tozer, Harry Lennon, Callum McFadzean, Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin and Liam McAlinden have all represented ambitious signings in the last year.

The Dragons paid a substantial fee to prize Palmer away from AFC Wimbledon in January, Tomlin could be an effective foil for Palmer at the business end of the season if given the chance, but he will have to prove his commitment and fitness to Parkinson first.

It is a surprise to see a player of Tomlin’s ability dropping as low as the National League in searching for a club.

Even at his age, the natural ability he possesses could make him a valuable contributor in the Championship or the upper echelons of League One, but fitness and conditioning does appear to be a stumbling block.