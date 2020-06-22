Former Cardiff City man aims dig at Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United following defeat

Former Cardiff City defender Kevin McNaughton has aimed a dig at Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United after the Bluebirds beat them 2-0 in the Welsh capital yesterday.

The Championship got back underway after a hiatus of more than three months on the weekend and the Whites travelled to the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday lunchtime knowing that a win would see them move back to the top of the table.

It was far from the ideal way to restart the season for Marcelo Bielsa’s men as they were sunk by Cardiff, despite having more possession and more chances.

An out-of-character mistake from talismanic midfielder Kalvin Phillips allowed Junior Hoilett to fire the hosts ahead in the first half before Robert Glatzel smashed home a second after the break.

Results elsewhere mean that the Whites stay seven points clear of the play-off places, while Cardiff climb up to seventh and have outlined their top-six credentials.

McNaughton, who made nearly 300 appearances for the Bluebirds as a player, couldn’t resist taking a dig at Leeds following his former club’s victory.

A Pint of Marcelo Bielsas tears https://t.co/vJ1zCKB3i7 — Kevin McNaughton (@KevMcnaughton) June 21, 2020

Leeds face Fulham next weekend in what now looks set to be a pivotal clash, while Cardiff will be hoping to carry their momentum into their game against fellow play-off chasers Preston North End.

The Verdict

This dig from McNaughton is likely to please Cardiff fans and annoy Leeds fans in equal measure, which is likely exactly what the former Bluebirds defender was hoping for.

You feel the Whites were desperate not to suffer defeat in the first game back in the Championship as much of the talk will now be about whether they’re going to slip up against this season.

Cardiff, on the other hand, have sent a message of intent with the victory, which will also have given Neil Harris’ squad a huge confidence boost heading into the final eight games of the campaign.