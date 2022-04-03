Former Cardiff City favourite sends brutally honest message after heavy derby defeat to Swansea

Former Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd claimed a lot of the current squad don’t have the right mentality to play for the club after the 4-0 defeat to Swansea City.

I feel embarrassed. 🤦🏽‍♂️

It’s okay to loose games but not like that especially Derby games!!

Honestly I’m lost for words 😡

Knowing the staff at Cardiff a lot of these players won’t be there next year they don’t have the right makeup to play for this club. — Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) April 2, 2022

Steve Morison’s men were comprehensively outplayed by their bitter rivals, with the heavy defeat meaning the Swans became the first side ever in this fixture to complete a league double in a season.

And, taking to Twitter, Bothroyd pulled no punches with his assessment, as he made his feelings clear on how he felt about the loss.

“I feel embarrassed. It’s okay to loose games but not like that especially Derby games!! Honestly I’m lost for words. Knowing the staff at Cardiff a lot of these players won’t be there next year they don’t have the right makeup to play for this club.”

Whilst the Bluebirds have little to play for in terms of the league this season, the manner of the defeat is sure to have concerned Morison who will already be planning for next season as he looks to make his mark on the squad in the summer.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

The verdict

There are many Cardiff fans who will echo what Bothroyd says here and even though the comments are brutal, they are warranted in this situation.

This is a game that means so much to the support and the Cardiff players simply didn’t turn up, so they deserve all the criticism that will come their way in the coming days and weeks.

You can be sure that Morison learnt a lot about his team from those 90 minutes and it will be interesting to see how it impacts his plans in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.