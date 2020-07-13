Former Cardiff City favourite has cheeky Swansea City dig after weekend defeat

Former Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd shared his delight as Swansea City were beaten by Leeds United at the Liberty Stadium yesterday.

The two Welsh sides are obviously fierce rivals but they are also competing for a play-off spot and with the Bluebirds losing to Fulham on Friday, they knew they would drop out the top six if the Swans picked up a positive result against the Whites.

However, Pablo Hernandez struck late on to condemn Steve Cooper’s men to defeat and it means Cardiff are a point clear with three games left in the race for a play-off spot.

😂😂😂😂 my feeling when swans loose!! After all the big talk at the start of the year!! https://t.co/s8EiaIRiej pic.twitter.com/7CnZfo0xdo — Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) July 12, 2020

And, the result pleased Bothroyd, who took to Twitter with an image of him celebrating in a Bluebirds shirt and reminded the Swansea fans that they had been overly confident just a matter of months ago.

Of course, nothing is decided yet but Neil Harris will believe that his team can pick up results in the final three games. The first of those comes on Tuesday when fellow play-off hopefuls Derby County visit the Cardiff City Stadium.

The verdict

Like every Cardiff fan around, Bothroyd will have been happy to see Swansea lose yesterday and he has taken the chance to have a dig at them on social media.

It keeps a top six finish in Cardiff’s hands and it’s now down to the players to deliver in the remaining three games as there are plenty of twists and turns that could happen, with up to seven teams still feeling they have a chance of making the play-offs.

If Cardiff do miss out at Swansea’s expense, you can be sure fans of the latter will be reminding Bothroyd of this tweet though!

